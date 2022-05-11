Newly infiltrated terrorist killed, cache of arms, ammunition recovered

A recently infiltrated terrorist was on Wednesday killed in an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir’s Bandipura.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said one AK rifle and 3 magazines have been recovered from him.

The killed terrorist was a part of the newly infiltrated terror group. Search for the other 2 terrorists is in progress, IGP added.

Meanwhile, an encounter has started at the Marhamaa Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details are awaited.

In another incident, Ramban Police busted a terrorist hideout in Sumber (Ramban) and recovered 179 bullets, 2 magazines, one wireless set, one Binocular and 2 UBGL Grenade launchers along with UBGL Rod.