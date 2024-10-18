Newly-inducted Haryana ministers assume office in the presence of CM

The newly-inducted ministers of Haryana took charge of their respective offices on Friday at the Haryana Civil Secretariat here with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in attendance.

The chief minister first invited Cabinet Minister Anil Vij to take charge, presenting him with a bouquet and sweets in celebration.

Vij expressed his enthusiasm, promising that the government would operate with the efficiency of a “metro” maintaining the momentum from its previous terms. He highlighted the state government’s achievements in recruitment, emphasising the transparent and merit-based selection that has gained nationwide recognition.

Other ministers shared similar sentiments. Krishan Lal Panwar called the recent recruitment drive a Diwali gift, underscoring the government’s commitment to fulfilling constitutional ideals. Rao Narbir Singh, meanwhile, pledged to tackle waterlogging issues in Gurugram and prioritise the conservation of environment.

Mahipal Dhanda reiterated that the administration would focus on the uplift of the needy, youth, and farmers, while Vipul Goel emphasised his mission to transform Faridabad into a developed city. Dr Arvind Kumar Sharma and Shyam Singh Rana expressed their gratitude to the public for reposing faith in the BJP’s governance model.

Shruti Choudhary and Kumari Arti Singh Rao pledged to prioritize women’s empowerment and farmers’ welfare. Ministers of State (Independent Charge) Gaurav Gautam and Rajesh Nagar affirmed their commitment to working as a cohesive team under CM Saini’s leadership.

All the ministers expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, promising to meet the expectations of the people as the BJP government embarks on its third term. The first formal Cabinet meeting has taken place, and department allocations are expected shortly.