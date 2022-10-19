Newly-elected president Kharge vows to live up to the trust of every Congress worker

Newly-elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said he would fight to strengthen democracy from Parliament to the street and will live up to the trust reposed in him by Congress workers.

After being elected party president, Kharge told reporters at his residence on Wednesday that the country cannot be surrendered to the whims of a dictator, so everyone will have to fight against these forces together.

Assuring the Congress workers that he would live up to their expectations, Kharge said, “You have put your trust in me and made a common worker born in a poor family the President of the Congress, I will live up to your trust.”

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him, he said, “The rulers sitting in power in Delhi talk a lot but do nothing. In fact, his character can be summed up in four words – Khokla Chana Baje Ghana. The biggest problem in the country is low inflation, severe unemployment, the gap between rich and poor and the hatred spread by the government of the country.

Kharge said during the last 75 years, the Congress continuously strengthened the democracy of the country while protecting the Constitution, but today democracy is in danger and the Constitution is being attacked, institutions are being broken, so Congress has The example of strengthening the democracy of the country has been set by conducting elections for the post of President.