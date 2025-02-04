Newborn with critical congenital complications recovers at Odisha hospital

Doctors at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital here have successfully treated a newborn weighing 2 kilogram with left sided congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH) after he was brought to the hospital in a critical condition recently.

The baby was referred to IMS and SUM Hospital after being diagnosed with the medical problem during an antenatal checkup at another facility.

The newborn had to be shifted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and put on advanced ventilation support and required management for low blood pressure and pulmonary hypertension. Initial surgical exploration could not be taken up because of severe clinical instability of the baby.

The baby was operated upon on the 14th day of birth when a significant defect was found in the diaphragm– covering about 75 per cent of it– which was corrected.

Following surgery, the baby was provided advanced life support and showed gradual improvement. The patient was discharged after spending 33 days in the NICU.

A multi-disciplinary team which included specialists from neonatology, pediatric surgery and other support staff played the key role in the baby’s recovery requiring complex and critical care.

The Head of Neonatology department, Prof.(Dr.) Debasish Nanda led the team comprising Dr. Bhabagrahi Mallick, Dr. Vijay Kumar, Dr. Ratan Kumar Das, Dr. Debi Prasad Sahoo, Dr. Bineet Panigrahi, Dr. Bhagyashree Mohapatra, Dr. Payal Pradhan, Dr. Kalpita Sahoo, Dr. Suresh Tripathy and Dr. Sitikantha Nayak who were actively involved in the care of the neonate.

The pediatric surgery team headed by Dr. Antaryami Pradhan and Dr. Subash Chandra Subudhi guided the management of the newborn in the NICU. The team also received support from the Dean of IMS and SUM Hospital Prof. (Dr.) Sanghamitra Mishra and Medical Superintendent Prof.(Dr.) Pusparaj Samantasinhar.