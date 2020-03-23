Coronavirus has not been a curse for everyone, as a new girl born in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Sunday was named as Corona by her uncle.

The baby born in Sohgaura village has already become the talk of the town.

Nitesh Tripathi, uncle of the newborn said that he decided to name the baby after the deadly virus because Corona has unified the world on this issue.

“The virus is no doubt dangerous and it has killed so many people in the world, but it has also inculcated many good habits in us and brought the world closer. This baby will be the symbol of people’s unity to fight the evil,” he said.

Tripathi also said he had taken permission from the baby’s mother before naming her.

As of now, the global death toll due to COVID-19 coronavirus disease reached 14,641. India has recorded over 400 deaths and the country is in almost a lockdown mode.