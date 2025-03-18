New Zealand Navy Chief visits India to strengthen maritime cooperation

Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN), is on an official visit to India to bolster maritime cooperation and bilateral ties between the two navies. His engagements span across New Delhi and Mumbai, involving high-level discussions and operational interactions.

The visit commenced with RAdm Golding’s participation in the Raisina Dialogue, a key global forum on geopolitics and security. He also paid homage to India’s fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. This was followed by a ceremonial Guard of Honour and a bilateral meeting with Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS). Their discussions focused on enhancing naval ties, joint training initiatives, and maritime cooperation.

During his stay in New Delhi, RAdm Golding will also meet with senior defence officials, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of the Air Staff, and the Defence Secretary. These interactions will reaffirm New Zealand’s commitment to regional security and Indo-Pacific stability.

Following his engagements in the capital, RAdm Golding will travel to Mumbai, where he will interact with personnel from the Western Naval Command. He is also set to visit the indigenous destroyer INS Surat, exploring opportunities for future collaboration in ship maintenance and technology exchange.

A key highlight of the visit will be the reception aboard HMNZS Te Kaha on March 20, hosted by the Prime Minister of New Zealand. This event is expected to further cement India-New Zealand maritime relations.