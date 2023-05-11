New US envoy presents credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States, and the envoys of Qatar and Monaco presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

“I am deeply honored to present my credentials to President Droupadi Murmu today @RashtrapatiBhvn. Thank you to the Government of India for your close and fruitful partnership with the United States. I’m excited to deepen #USIndia ties as we work together on defining issues of our time,” the American envoy tweeted later.

The brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan took place a day after it was officially announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a state visit to the US, which will include a state dinner on 22 June, following an invitation from President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The visit is expected to underscore the growing importance of the strategic partnership between India and the US as the two nations collaborate across numerous sectors.

It is after a gap of more than two years that the US will have a full-fledged envoy at the embassy in India. His appointment had been stalled in the US Senate as some lawmakers found fault in his mayorship of Los Angeles.

After serving 12 years as a Los Angeles city council member, Garcetti was elected Mayor in 2013 as the youngest person to hold the post ever. He was re-elected in 2017 with the widest margin ever recorded. Garcetti has also served as a naval officer in the reserve component for 12 years.