New Pragati Maidan to host G-20 summit in 2023: Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the new Pragati Maidan will host the G-20 summit in 2023.

Speaking at the launch of the new exhibition complex (Exhibition Halls 2 to 5) at Pragati Maidan, the Union Minister said, “PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan will give a push and direction to various development plans and will also encourage investments. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the G20 summit will be held here in 2023 for the first time.”

Italy now holds the presidency of the G20 and its agenda rests upon three main pillars – People, planet, prosperity. The G20 will culminate in the Leaders’ Summit, which will be held in Rome on 30 and 31 October. The last gathering was held digitally under the Saudi presidency in Riyadh in November 2020.

PM Modi launched PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

PM GatiShakti will provide the public and business community information regarding the upcoming connectivity projects, other business hubs, industrial areas, and the surrounding environment.

It will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports and UDAN. Economic Zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agri zones will be covered to improve connectivity and make Indian businesses more competitive.

It will also leverage technology extensively including spatial planning tools with ISRO imagery developed by BiSAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics).