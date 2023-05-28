New Parliament reflects aspirations of 140 crore Indians: PM

Addressing a large gathering of MPs and distinguished guests in the peacock-shaped new chamber of the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said the new building sends a message of India’s strong power of determination to the world, while being a temple of its democracy.
The Prime Minister said that every brick, every wall and every part of this
building is dedicated to the poor. The laws which are enacted in this
building in the next 25 years will make India a developed nation. They
will help India to come out of poverty, and offer new opportunities for youth and women of this country, he said.
“I am confident, this new building of Parliament will act as the
foundation to create a New India – a prosperous, empowered and Viksit
Bharat (developed India), and a nation which follows reason, justice,
truth, standards and a path of duty,” said he.
strength to the world’s largest democracy. The workers have built a
magnificent structure with their sweat and labour. It is now the
responsibility of all Members of Parliament to prove its greatness by
their dedication to work, he said.
The determination of 140 crore people of the country will imbue this
Parliament with a life-force, he said. Every decision that is taken in
this Parliament will improve the lot of generations of people to come.
Modi entered the green-dominated chamber with folded hands, amid
chants of “Modi, Modi” and a strong thumping of desks, accompanied by
clapping. He was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Rajya
Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh welcomed the Prime Minister and other
guests.
Modi’s sense of achievement on the completion of the new building in less than two and a half years was writ large on his face, while he was full of eagerness to explain its new features, and how it would help MPs deliver their work efficiently.
As he finished his half an hour speech, he received a standing ovation
by a packed House, which included some Chief Ministers, former
President Ram Nath Kovind, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and
former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, with galleries filled with diplomats
and other visitors.
Most of the opposition parties boycotted the ceremony as per their
declaration, and opposition benches had therefore some vacant spaces.
Unfolding his vision of Parliament, he said: “This new building will
make plans and execute them, formulate policies and implement them,
combine intention with work-plans, and be a link between resolutions
and their achievement.”
country, and show the path for the empowerment of the poor, Dalit,
backwards, adivasi, divyang, and every deprived section of the
society, Modi said.
The Prime Minister said the new building will realise the dreams of
the freedom fighters, and herald the birth of an Atma Nirbhar
India. This building will see the flowering of the idea of a Viksit Bharat and demonstrate co-existence between the new and the old, he said.
He began his speech saying there are some moments in the life of
nations which are immortalised for ever. Today, the 28th May, 2023 is
one such occasion. The nation is celebrating the Amrit Kaal of 75
years of its Independence, and on this occasion, citizens of the
country have gifted this new Parliament House to its republic.
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister installed the Sengol with Nandi
close to the seat of the Speaker in the Lok Sabha chamber after a
small havan and all-religion prayers. The Sengol was on his right side
while he gave his speech.
The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman read out the messages of greetings and
good wishes on the occasion from President Droupadi Murmu and
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Modi said that “our democracy is our inspiration and our Constitution is
our resolution,” and noted that the biggest representative of this
resolution is the Parliament of India.
He pointed out that the interiors of Lok Sabha are themed on the
national bird peacock and Rajya Sabha on the national flower lotus.
The Parliament premises have the national tree Banyan.
Every part of the country has provided some material for the new
building, he said. There was granite from Rajasthan, timber from
Maharashtra and carpet by Bhadohi artisans. “We witness the spirit of
Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat in every particle of this building,” he
said.
Prime Minister Modi said that 60,000 Shramiks were given employment during the construction of the Parliament and a new gallery has been put up
in the house highlighting their contributions.
Talking about the last nine years, the Prime Minister said that any expert
will see that these nine years were years of reconstruction and Gareeb
Kalyan.
While a new building was created for Parliament, he said that he was
satisfied that four crore houses were also built for the poor, along
with 11 crore toilets, more than four lakh km of roads to connect
villages, more than 50,000 Amrit Sarovars, and more than 30,000 new
Panchayat Bhawans.
“From Panchayat Bhawans to Parliament only one inspiration guided us,
that is, the development of the nation and its people,” he added.