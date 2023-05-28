New Parliament reflects aspirations of 140 crore Indians: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation a state-of-the-art new Parliament, describing it as a reflection of aspirations and dreams of 140 crore people of the country. Addressing a large gathering of MPs and distinguished guests in the peacock-shaped new chamber of the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said the new building sends a message of India’s strong power of determination to the world, while being a temple of its democracy. The Prime Minister said that every brick, every wall and every part of this

building is dedicated to the poor. The laws which are enacted in this

building in the next 25 years will make India a developed nation. They

will help India to come out of poverty, and offer new opportunities for youth and women of this country, he said. “I am confident, this new building of Parliament will act as the

foundation to create a New India – a prosperous, empowered and Viksit

Bharat (developed India), and a nation which follows reason, justice,

truth, standards and a path of duty,” said he.



strength to the world’s largest democracy. The workers have built a

magnificent structure with their sweat and labour. It is now the

responsibility of all Members of Parliament to prove its greatness by

their dedication to work, he said. Modi said the new Parliament building will provide new energy andstrength to the world’s largest democracy. The workers have built amagnificent structure with their sweat and labour. It is now theresponsibility of all Members of Parliament to prove its greatness bytheir dedication to work, he said. The determination of 140 crore people of the country will imbue this

Parliament with a life-force, he said. Every decision that is taken in

this Parliament will improve the lot of generations of people to come. Modi entered the green-dominated chamber with folded hands, amid

chants of “Modi, Modi” and a strong thumping of desks, accompanied by

clapping. He was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Rajya

Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh welcomed the Prime Minister and other

guests. Modi’s sense of achievement on the completion of the new building in less than two and a half years was writ large on his face, while he was full of eagerness to explain its new features, and how it would help MPs deliver their work efficiently. As he finished his half an hour speech, he received a standing ovation

by a packed House, which included some Chief Ministers, former

President Ram Nath Kovind, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and

former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, with galleries filled with diplomats

and other visitors. Most of the opposition parties boycotted the ceremony as per their

declaration, and opposition benches had therefore some vacant spaces. Unfolding his vision of Parliament, he said: “This new building will

make plans and execute them, formulate policies and implement them,

combine intention with work-plans, and be a link between resolutions

and their achievement.”