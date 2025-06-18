New name emerges in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

In another twist to the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, a new name has emerged during the latest investigations into the mobile call details of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the victim’s wife who is the key accused.

According to sources, the Meghalaya Police, during the scanning of Sonam’s mobile phone call details, have found that she spoke to the hitherto unidentified person, identified as Sanjay Verma, about 235 times in over a month’s duration, between March 1 and April 8 to be precise.

The sources also stated that she saved his mobile number under the name of ‘Sanjay Verma Hotel’, which has been switched off since 8 June, in her contact list. However, the police suspect that Sanjay Verma could be a fictitious name as Sonam and her reported lover and co-accused Raj Kushwaha, and the other four accused men too, had purchased SIM cards in fake names to avoid suspicion.

Raja Raghuvanshi (29), who ran a transport business in Indore, got married with Sonam (25), also from Indore, on 11 May. They reached Shillong in Meghalaya on 20 May, for their honeymoon. However, both went missing on 23 May. Later on June 2, Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra (Cherrapunji) area.

The Meghalaya Police registered a case of murder and launched investigations.

Meanwhile, Sonam, who remained missing for the next seven days despite extensive search operations, was located at a dhaba at Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of 9 June.

She was arrested after being kept under detention for a while on suspicion of being the mastermind in her husband’s murder. Following her arrest, four more accused were arrested, including three suspected hired killers from Indore and Bina in Madhya Pradesh, and another suspect from Uttar Pradesh.

The Meghalaya Police took all the four men, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kurmi, and Akash Rajput, on a transit remand from a Court at Indore and reached Shillong late night on 10 June.

All the 5 accused were produced in the District and Sessions Court of Shillong on 11 June.

The police requested their remand, after which the court granted an 8-day police custody for all the accused, including Sonam.