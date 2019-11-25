The amended Motor Vehicles Act will be applicable in Goa from January next year to impose enhanced traffic violation fines as per the Act, Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said on Monday.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in July this year by the Parliament and came into effect from September 1. Perhaps some states pushed it back saying people needed time to get acquainted with the enhanced penalties.

Minister told that there was a delay in imposing the Act in the state because of the bad quality of roads. “The repair of roads in Goa will be completed by December. We will implement the amended MV Act from January onwards.”

“Goa will copy the Gujarat model, where fines for certain offenses have been lowered,” the minister added.

The Gujarat government had lowered the fines under the MV Act. In Gujarat, fine for driving without a helmet is Rs 500 which is Rs 1000 as per the act. Driving without a license will cost Rs 2000 for two-wheelers while Rs 3000 for four-wheelers in Gujarat which is stipulated Rs 5000 by the Act.