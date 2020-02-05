With just two days left for the Delhi polls, Harshita, daughter of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called out the “terrorist” remark by BJP leaders calling it a “new low” in politics.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Harshita Kejriwal, who has been actively campaigning for her father, asked: “They say politics is dirty but it is a new low. Is it terrorism if health facilities are made free and brought to people? Is it terrorism if children are educated? Is it terrorism if electricity and water supply are improved?”

She said that her father has always been into social service and taught the family the value of humanity and how it is above everything.

Targeting the BJP, Harshita further said: “Let them level allegations, let them bring 200 MPs and 11 Chief Ministers. Not only us… two crore common people are also campaigning (for AAP). They will show them on February 11… whether they cast votes on the basis of allegations or work done (by the government).”

BJP MP Parvesh Verma, a repeat offender, was the first to use the term for the Delhi Chief Minister on January 25 during a campaign rally.

In a video of the alleged incident, Verma is seen warning the voters that “Shaheen-Bagh type of people will take over streets if Arvind Kejriwal returns to power” adding that this “has happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits”.

“We hear instances of Hindu women picked up by Muslim men… no action is taken as terrorists like Kejriwal are hidden everywhere,” Verma rants and asks, “Should we fight with Pakistan terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorists like Kejriwal?”

A few days later, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar joined Verma in attacking Arvind Kejriwal reiterating the latter’s ‘terrorist’ remarks against the Chief Minister saying that “he has the proof of Kejriwal being a terrorist”.

“Kejriwal is making an innocent face and asking if he is a terrorist, you are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof for it. You yourself said you are an anarchist, there is not much of a difference between an anarchist and a terrorist,” Javadekar said.

Last Friday, during a public meeting in Chandni Chowk, Kejriwal had reminded the people of Delhi of BJP calling him a “terrorist”.

“I am Delhi’s Chief Minister. While some people have voted for me, some had voted for the BJP and the Congress. I never discriminated and worked for everyone. All the people in Delhi are my family,” Kejriwal said during the public meeting.

“Does that make me a terrorist? Now you have to decide if I am a terrorist or your son. If you feel I am a terrorist, then press lotus (BJP’s election symbol). If you feel I am your son, press broom (AAP’s election symbol) on February 8,” he added.

Delhi, which is set to go to the polls on Saturday, will be witnessing a tripartite contest between the AAP, BJP and Congress. The results will be declared on February 11.