New Kashmir no longer story of conflict: Vice President Dhankar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that ‘New Kashmir’ is no longer a story of conflict but a story of trust being restored and faith being rewarded. “The change is not imperceptible; it is perceptible. Perception has changed, ground reality is changing, hopes of the people are soaring,” he stated.

Addressing the 10th convocation ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra, the Vice President said: “The aspirations of generations found wings when the constitutional walls of separation crumbled in 2019 with the historic abrogation of Article 370. To the young minds present, I would like to emphasize that Article 370 was a temporary provision.”

“Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, refused to draft it. Sardar Patel, who integrated most princely states into the Indian Union, was unable to integrate Jammu & Kashmir. In 2019, a new journey began on this sacred land—one from isolation to integration.”

Dhankar’s wife, Dr Sudesh Dhankar, accompanied him. Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of UT of J&K, Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of UT of J&K, and Sakeena Masood, Minister of Education UT of J&K were also present on the occasion.

The Vice President further said: “A great son of the soil once voiced the demand for ‘Ek Desh Mein Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan.’ That dream has been accomplished. Where there was once disorder, we now witness real order and stability.” “Nationalism is our identity. It is our supreme duty to always prioritize national interest above everything else. No political or personal interest is greater than the interest of the nation.”

“Jammu and Kashmir, which had the highest voter turnout in 35 years during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, witnessed a 30-point increase in participation in the Kashmir Valley. Democracy has found its real voice, its real resonance. The region is no longer a story of conflict; Every investment proposal in New Kashmir isn’t just about capital, it’s about trust being restored, faith being rewarded.”

Dhankhar said: “In just two years, Jammu and Kashmir received investment proposals worth Rs 65,000 crore, signalling strong economic interest in the region. For the first time since 2019, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has entered Jammu and Kashmir, with multiple international companies showing interest. The region is a confluence of confidence and capital.”

He further said, “In 2023, over 2 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir, giving a tremendous boost to the local economy. What was once called heaven on earth is now a symbol of hope and prosperity.”

“The winds of change have brought peace and progress. Let us be the architects of a new dawn for Jammu & Kashmir and for Bharat,” he concluded.

Vice-President also paid obeisance at the Vaishnodevi shrine. He and his wife planted saplings at the SMVDU in memory of their mothers.

Addressing the convocation, L-G Manoj Sinha called upon youth to carry forward the country’s development and make it the largest economy of the world. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented degrees to students of SMVDU and wished them a great success ahead.