New Indian Navy chief takes charge

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday took charge as the new Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) succeeding Admiral Karambir Singh.

”Admiral R Hari Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC assumes charge as the 25th Chief of the Naval Staff #CNS,” the Indian Navy tweeted.

Receiving a guard of honour at the South Block lawns this morning, Admiral Kumar said, “It is a matter of great honour for me to take charge as the Chief of Naval Staff. The Indian Navy’s focus would be on national security and maritime challenges. I will put my energy focused on it. My predecessors have guided the Navy and I will also try to build upon their accomplishments and achievements.”

Speaking on the occasion, retiring Admiral Singh said, “During the last 30 months crisis of Covid and Galwan, the Indian Navy did its best to deal with the situation. The Indian Navy is always available to help citizens and the nation.”

Born on 12 April, 1962, Admiral Hari Kumar was commissioned on 1 January, 1983, into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.

Admiral Hari Kumar’s Sea Command includes INS Nishank, Missile Corvette, INS Kora and Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvir. He also commanded the Indian Navy’s Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat. He served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

He has undergone courses at the Naval War College, US, Army War College, Mhow and Royal College of Defence Studies, UK.