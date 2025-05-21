Sailing Through History: Navy Chief Hails Tarini’s Homeward Journey Across Northern Hemisphere

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi Wednesday interacted with the crew of INSV Tarini after it crossed over to the Northern Hemisphere during their final leg on the circumnavigation.

Comprising two women officers, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa, the second edition of Navika Sagar Parikrama embarked on the circumnavigation voyage that included stops at four major ports worldwide. INSV Tarini is on the mission to promoting gender equality, sustainability, and global maritime cooperation.

In a post on X, the India Navy wrote that during his interaction with the homeward-bound two officers, Admiral Tripathi commended their exemplary skills and team spirit and conveyed the pride and admiration of the Indian Navy and the entire nation following their progress.

As Tarini sails homeward, the eyes of the country remain fixed on her — a symbol of India’s maritime strength, resilience, NariShakti and aspiration, the post continued.

During its journey, INSV Tarini also passed through Point Nemo, located at coordinates 48°53′S 123°24′W. Also known as the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility, it is deemed as the most remote point on Earth.

It lies about 2,688 kilometres from the nearest landmass, making it an extraordinary landmark in the South Pacific. The point is so isolated that the closest human presence is typically the International Space Station orbiting high above. Additionally, Point Nemo has earned a unique distinction as a decommissioned spacecraft cemetery, where space agencies deliberately direct defunct satellites and space stations to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere and crash into the ocean, ensuring minimal risk to human life.

In 1999, the Spanish research vessel Hespérides became the first ship to reach Point Nemo, and since then, very few vessels have passed through this remote area. Remarkably, INSV Tarini achieved this feat purely by sailing, without the use of motors.