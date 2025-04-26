New India ready to respond to those who threaten its security in a language they understand: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again issued a strong warning to those threatening India’s security, stating that the New India is ready to respond to those who threaten its security in a language they understand.

He added that New India does not trouble anyone, but under PM Modi’s leadership, it will not spare anyone who threatens peace.

Advertisement

The CM distributed loans, grants, houses, and tractor keys to beneficiaries of various schemes during an event in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday. He strongly condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, offering condolences and tributes on behalf of the people of UP. He said, “There is no place for terrorism and chaos in a civilised society.”

Advertisement

He stated that the Government of India’s model, centred on service, security, and good governance, prioritises development, welfare, and safety for all. Under the policy of zero tolerance, Uttar Pradesh has been freed from mafias, anarchy, and riots, emerging as one of the nation’s leading economies.

During the event, farmers from the Bijwa and Palia blocks came up on stage and thanked CM Yogi for his efforts in flood control. Referring to Uttar Pradesh as a state of modern infrastructure, the Chief Minister remarked, “Whether faced with floods or diseases, the new Uttar Pradesh of New India is advancing effectively to find solutions.”

CM Yogi recalled his visit to the flood-affected areas of Palia and Nighasan last year, where he assured the people of a permanent solution. “With the support of public representatives, the Jal Shakti Department is working to channelise the Sharda River,” he said. This initiative will safeguard both farmers’ fields and residential areas from floods.

Currently, work is underway to construct a 7-kilometre-long channel, and while his visit was planned for early April, he directed officials to expedite the process, which is now progressing rapidly.

The Chief Minister said that the money spent by the government is not the personal wealth of the Chief Minister or Ministers, but the hard-earned tax money of the people. He mentioned a proposal to build embankments at a cost of Rs 180 crore but questioned how a mud embankment could stop 3 to 3.25 lakh cusecs of water flowing into the Sharda River. He emphasised the need to properly channel the river, use dredgers, and create a clear path to provide a permanent solution to the flood issue.

CM Yogi directed that the same work be completed for just Rs 22 crore instead of Rs 180 crore, with a completion deadline of June 10. He assured that, once finished, floodwaters would no longer threaten Palia, Nighasan, or Lakhimpur Kheri. Instead, they would flow smoothly into the Saryu River. By channelising the Sharda River, water will follow its natural course, safeguarding farmers, crops, homes, and livestock, while minimising loss of life and property.

CM Yogi highlighted that Lakhimpur is reaching new heights, with the establishment of a medical college—once just a dream. He also noted that tourism potential will grow through Dudhwa National Park. Funds have been allocated for building an airport in Lakhimpur Kheri, with steps being taken to protect the site from flooding by the Suheli River and nearby water bodies.

CM Yogi further remarked that farmers, youth, and women are the top priority of the double-engine government. He reminded the gathering that the government had started its work by waiving farmers’ loans and that every farmer is now receiving benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. “We said from the beginning that no one would be allowed to exploit farmers,” Yogi stated.

He pointed out that before 2017, farmers would often wait for up to 10 years to receive their sugarcane payments. Today, no payment is older than one year. Out of 122 sugar mills, 105 are clearing payments within a week. For the remaining 17 mills where delays persist, solutions are being worked out.

To ensure farmers get their money, the government has set up an escrow account—a joint account where the proceeds from sugar sales will first go directly to farmers before reaching the sugar mill owners. “If anyone still tries to cheat, the government will auction the sugar mill to recover the farmers’ dues,” he warned.

The CM strongly criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP), stating that during their time in power, they pushed farmers to suicide, forced youth to migrate, and shielded criminals who threatened the safety of women, daughters, sisters, and traders. “Today, governance is firmly focused on ensuring the security of all,” he asserted.

He accused the Congress and SP of dividing society in the name of caste, dishonouring heroes like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Rana Sanga while glorifying cruel rulers like Aurangzeb and Babur.

Referring to an incident two years ago, CM Yogi pointed out that during the Run for Unity event on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, the SP leaders attempted to glorify Jinnah and even wanted to rename events after their own family members. “Our government restored the Kannauj Medical College in the name of Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” he added.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the BJP is working for security, service, self-reliance, and the welfare of the poor. Speaking about the flood control project, he said that once the Sharda river is channelised, around 400 villages, 2.5 lakh people, and 10,000 hectares of land would be protected from floods. He also praised local representatives for their support in finding a permanent solution to flooding.

Extending his wishes for Akshaya Tritiya and Lord Parashuram Jayanti on April 30, CM Yogi highlighted ongoing development projects like the Gola Gokarnnath Corridor and the expansion of Dudhwa National Park. “When the temperature in Lucknow hits 46 degrees, it will be only 38 degrees in Dudhwa,” he noted, adding that increased tourism will bring more employment opportunities.

Recalling his previous visit to the area, CM Yogi said he had seen wheat and sugarcane crops in the fields, which farmers have now harvested on time. He appealed to farmers not to burn crop residues. “Instead of burning the leftover straw, create a fodder bank. If you mix green fodder and bran and feed it to cows, the blessings of Gomata will stay with you,” he said. He added that strong livestock and healthier children would contribute to strengthening the country’s borders against enemies.