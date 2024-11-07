New immigration check post at Darranga to facilitate cross-border travel between India, Bhutan

In a significant step to enhance connectivity and facilitate tourism between India and Bhutan, a new immigration check post at Darranga, Assam, was opened on Thursday, enabling entry and exit of third-country nationals between the two countries via a new land route.

The event was attended by Bhutan’s Prime Minister, Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay, who hailed the initiative as a major stride towards regional development and cross-border collaboration.

The establishment of the Darranga (Assam)–Samdrup Jongkhar (Bhutan) route for third-country nationals, first agreed upon during a visit by the the King of Bhutan to India in November last, marks a historic shift in facilitating land-based travel across the India-Bhutan border.

Previously, third-country nationals were permitted to enter or exit Bhutan only via Paro International Airport or the Jaigaon-Phuentsholing land crossing. The opening of this new checkpoint is expected to significantly boost tourism and economic engagement, particularly benefiting eastern Bhutan.

The Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who was present at the inauguration, emphasized the longstanding friendship between India and Bhutan, highlighting recent infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving cross-border connectivity. “This immigration post is a testament to our shared commitment to people-to-people connectivity and enhanced cooperation,” he stated. He reaffirmed India’s dedication to supporting Bhutan’s developmental priorities and strengthening bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Tobgay also underscored the transformative potential of the new route. “The operationalisation of the Darranga-Samdrup Jongkhar Immigration Check Post is a milestone that will open doors for both tourism and economic development in eastern Bhutan. We thank the Government of India for supporting connectivity initiatives that bring our countries closer,” he said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent leaders from both nations, including India’s Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, as well as the Leader of Opposition in Bhutan, Dasho Pema Chewang, along with senior officials and elected representatives.

The Immigration Check Post at Darranga is expected to provide an alternative gateway for international tourists and travelers, fostering deeper ties between India and Bhutan and contributing to the region’s socio-economic growth.