New Education Policy-2020 discussed on first day of BJP-RSS meeting

On the first day of the two-day meeting of BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders on Tuesday, discussions were held on important issues related to education and the National Education Policy-2020.

Apart from senior RSS leader Suresh Soni, representatives of various organizations associated with the Sangh Parivar — working in the field of education — were present in the meeting in New Delhi.

According to sources, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who attended the meeting on behalf of the government, shared information related to the National Education Policy-2020 and the government’s policy on important issues related to the education sector. Pradhan also shared details of the efforts being made by the government in the field of education.

Discussions were also held regarding the impact of the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic and how much it has affected the education sector.

In the meeting, the RSS leaders asked several questions and provided suggestions to the Union Minister regarding the education policy of the government.

According to the sources, RSS wants the policy to be implemented expeditiously. All aspects related to the policy were discussed in Tuesday’s meeting.

On the second and the last day of the meeting on Wednesday, special issues related to education will be discussed in which representatives of various organizations of the Sangh, Union Ministers, and several BJP leaders will be taking part.

The meeting holds significance in the wake of upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and other states.

Meanwhile, in order to convey its point of view to the government on various issues, the Sangh keeps on calling such coordination meetings related to specific issues, in which RSS representatives — working in that particular area — provide feedback to the government.

The meeting has been called at a time when farmers’ agitation is about to complete a year. The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by Parliament. They want the laws withdrawn.