Never encroached on Constitution, asserts PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, asserted that he has never encroached on the Constitution, virtually rejecting the Opposition’s campaign against his government over this issue.

“I tried to follow the dignity that the Constitution has asked from me and I haven’t tried to do encroachment,” Modi said while speaking on the occasion of the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court.

Referring to the 26/11 Mumbai terror in 2008, the prime minister declared that every terrorist organisation that challenges India’s security would be given a befitting reply. “This is the 75th year of the Indian Constitution — it is a matter of immense pride for the country. I bow to the Constitution and all the members of the Constituent Assembly. We cannot forget that today is also the anniversary of the terror attack in Mumbai. Those who lost their lives, I pay my homage to them. I also want to reiterate the resolution of the country – all those terrorist organisations challenging the security of India will get a befitting reply,” he said.

PM Modi further said, “Dr Rajendra Prasad, in his speech in the constituent assembly on November 26, 1949, had said India needs nothing but a group of 50 honest people who keep the country’s interest ahead of theirs. This spirit of Nation First will keep the Indian constitution lively for many years to come.”

He said India’s Constitution has lived up to every expectation and need of the country.

The prime minister said it is due to the power of the Constitution that, today, the Constitution of Baba Saheb has been implemented completely in Jammu and Kashmir. “For the first time, the Constitution Day was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“Today, India is going through a huge phase of transformation, and the Constitution of India is showing us the path. It has become a guiding light for us,” Modi said.

“During the Constituent Assembly’s debate, Babasaheb Ambedkar had said, ‘Constitution is not a mere lawyer’s document. Its spirit is always the spirit of age’,” he added.

Modi further said that the country is focusing on ensuring the ease of living for its citizens. “Once, the senior citizens who used to get pensions were supposed to prove in the bank that they were alive. However, today, senior citizens have the facility of a Digital Life Certificate from their home. Around 1.5 crore senior citizens have benefited from this facility,” the prime minister said.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna presented a painting made by a prisoner, lodged in Tihar jail, to PM Modi during the Constitution Day celebrations.

PM Modi also released the Annual Report of the Indian Judiciary (2023-24) on the occasion.