Never before a PM abandoned a state like this: Congress on Manipur crisis

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur crisis, the Congress on Wednesday said never before has a prime minister completely “abandoned” a state and its people like this.

Elaborating on the party’s contention in this regard, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “On the evening of May 3, Manipur violence erupted because of the ‘divisive’ politics of the so-called ‘double engine’ sarkar there. After almost a month, after being relieved from Karnataka election duties and other such urgent matters, the home minister (Amit Shah) deemed it fit to visit the northeastern state. But there has been no marked improvement.”

He further said, “In fact, things have turned from bad to worse. Social harmony has broken down completely. Horrific details of violent crimes emerge every other day. Tens of thousands continue to languish in relief camps. Clashes between the armed forces and the state police are routine,” he added.

Advertisement

Ramesh also hit out at Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for continuing in office despite a “majority of BJP MLAs wanting him out”. “The chief minister continues to brazen it out despite the majority of BJP MLAs wanting him out of office,” he added.

He particularly targetted Modi for his alleged indifference to the embattled state, saying, “The prime minister has been completely silent (on the matter) except for a much-belated, routine and ritualistic comment for less than 5 minutes in a 133-minute speech in Lok Sabha on August 10.”

The senior Congress leader posed a volley of questions to the prime minister over the situation in the strife-torn state. “When was the last time he (Modi) visited Manipur? When was the last time he spoke to the BJP CM of Manipur? When was the last time he met BJP MLAs of Manipur? When was the last time he discussed Manipur with his cabinet colleagues from the state?” he asked, adding, “Never before has a prime minister completely abandoned a state and its entire people like now,”

Ramesh alleged that Manipur has come to this “horrendous situation” barely 15 months after the saffron party came to power in the state riding on a huge mandate. “This is the most damning indictment of its policies and the prime minister’s priorities,” he added.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3. Ever since hundreds of people have lost their lives while thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

The Opposition bloc, INDIA, has been targeting the BJP-led Central government headed by Narendra Modi over its handling of the crisis and demanding the dismissal of Biren Singh.