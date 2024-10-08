Netizens take ‘jalebi jibe’ at Rahul after Congress’ defeat in Haryana

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was on Tuesday trolled on social media over his recent jalebi remarks during an election rally in Haryana following the party’s defeat in the northern state.

Several social media users have uploaded memes of Gandhi with the hashtag jalebi.

A user named Krishna shared a meme of the Leader of Opposition in Lower House on the X and wrote “make jalebi great again”.

In the meme, Gandhi can be seen standing in front of a table which has several plates of jalebi and captioned it with “jalebi lelo”.

“Factory ki jalebi khalo friends,” said an user while sharing photographs of jalebi, in an apparent attack on Gandhi.

Another user wrote on X, “After successfully finishing the task of Haryana. Now Rahul Gandhi is coming to Maharashtra with a new banger Jalebi ki kheti.”

The user also shared a photograph of Gandhi in which he can be seen sitting with the jalebi at a farm land.

Notably, Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held later this year.

Besides netizens, several leaders from the BJP also took a swipe at the Leader of Opposition over the jalebi remarks.

Zubin Ashara, whose X bio reads as State Media Co-head BJP Gujarat, wrote, “Rahul Gandhi is helping us achieve our dream of making India Congress-free. So, it’s our duty to fulfill his dream by making jalebi the most popular sweet today. Jalebi Party at Party office.”

Earlier this morning, as the initial trends showed that the Congress was taking a huge lead against the BJP in Haryana, jalebis were distributed at the Congress headquarters by the party workers.

It may be mentioned that Gandhi during his recent election campaign in Haryana said, “the jalebi of Haryana should reach the entire country…. After that to America and other countries through different routes.”