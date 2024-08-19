Nepal to export 1000 MW electricity to India: Jaishankar

Nepal will export about 1000 MW of electricity to India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced Monday following wide-ranging discussions with visiting Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba here.

”Pleased to welcome FM @Arzuranadeuba of Nepal on her first official visit abroad. Discussed the multifaceted India-Nepal cooperation, including in energy, trade, connectivity and infrastructure development. Glad to note that Nepal will be exporting close to 1000 MW of electricity to India, a new milestone. Our Neighbourhood First policy and unique people-to-people & cultural connect propels our relationship forward,” he wrote on X after the talks.

The Nepal foreign minister arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a five-day official visit to India on the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit continues the tradition of regular high-level India-Nepal bilateral exchanges.

In a post on X, the MEA Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said, “Warm welcome to FM @Arzuranadeuba of Nepal as she arrives in New Delhi on an official visit. The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level India-Nepal bilateral exchanges and is a testament to the unique & close.

The Nepali foreign minister will be meeting other Indians leaders also during the course of her visit. The meetings are part of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations to strengthen bilateral ties.