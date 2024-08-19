Nepal to export 1000 MW electricity to India: Jaishankar

Jaishankar in Kuwait; meets top leaders to discuss bilateral ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait for talks with the Kuwaiti leadership on various aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries.
Nepal will export about 1000 MW of electricity to India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced Monday following wide-ranging discussions with visiting Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba here.
”Pleased to welcome FM @Arzuranadeuba of Nepal on her first official visit abroad. Discussed the multifaceted India-Nepal cooperation, including in energy, trade, connectivity and infrastructure development. Glad to note that Nepal will be exporting close to 1000 MW of electricity to India, a new milestone. Our Neighbourhood First policy and unique people-to-people & cultural connect propels our relationship forward,” he wrote on X after the talks.
The Nepal foreign minister arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a five-day official visit to India on the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit continues the tradition of regular high-level India-Nepal bilateral exchanges.
In a post on X, the MEA Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said, “Warm welcome to FM @Arzuranadeuba of Nepal as she arrives in New Delhi on an official visit. The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level India-Nepal bilateral exchanges and is a testament to the unique & close.
The Nepali foreign minister will be meeting other Indians leaders also during the course of her visit. The meetings are part of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations to strengthen bilateral ties.
