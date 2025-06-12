NEHU Dean held in bribery scandal; CBI uncovers alleged nexus in lab equipment contracts

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a senior academic from the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and a Guwahati-based businessman for allegedly orchestrating a bribery scheme linked to university supply contracts.

Professor Nirmalendu Saha, who currently serves as the Dean of the School of Life Sciences and a senior faculty member in the Zoology Department at NEHU, was apprehended by the CBI while accepting a bribe of Rs 3.43 lakh.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, he was arrested along with Pranjal Sharma, a supplier from Beltola in Guwahati, during a sting operation conducted at the Guwahati University Guest House.

Advertisement

According to official CBI sources, the arrests followed a tip-off about irregularities in the awarding of supply orders related to scientific equipment and laboratory materials at NEHU.

Investigators alleged that Professor Saha used his influential position within the university to manipulate procurement processes in favor of Sharma’s firm in exchange for kickbacks.

In a formal statement, the CBI said “Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Guwahati has arrested two accused including Professor of Zoology and Dean of School of Life Sciences, North Eastern Hill University, Shillong and a private person (Proprietor of a firm) of Guwahati, Assam during transaction of undue advantage/bribe of Rs. 3.43 Lakh at Guwahati University Guest House, Guwahati.”

A case was registered by CBI on 11.06.2025 against the said accused on the basis of a source information to the effect that the accused private person (Proprietor of a firm) while acting in collusion with the Professor of Zoology and Dean of School of Life Sciences, North Eastern Hill University, Shillong, Meghalaya and unknown others indulged in corrupt and illegal practices and in pursuance thereof facilitating the said accused professor to obtain an undue advantage against the award of supply orders of scientific equipment, laboratory items, etc, and clearance of bills thereof.

Searches were conducted at two palaces which led to recovery of incriminating documents. Search is being conducted at one more place, the statement added.