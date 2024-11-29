NEHU crisis: Vice-Chancellor seeks Central security amid campus unrest

The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya has been in turmoil since October 25, 2024, as ongoing protests by the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) have paralysed campus operations.

The agitation stems from demands for the removal of the Registrar and Deputy Registrar, with accusations of mismanagement and a lack of accountability. The unrest has escalated into physical confrontations and blockades, leading to a breakdown of administrative functions at the university.

Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla, who is currently on leave, has written to the Central government, seeking immediate security support to return to the campus on December 2. In a letter to the Principal Secretary of Higher Education, Shukla highlighted the insufficiency of state-provided security, citing a hostile campus environment that has endangered his safety and disrupted the institution’s functioning.

Shukla accused NEHUTA and NEHUSU of forcibly entering administrative offices, locking them, and disrupting the university’s Academic Council meeting on October 25. He alleged that members of these groups threatened him and staged a hunger strike, blocking campus entry points and even attacking his official residence.

Despite attempts to mediate and appoint Pro-VCs to address grievances, Shukla claimed the protesters intensified their actions, leaving the campus in a state of paralysis. Employees reportedly feel unsafe, halting critical administrative duties.

The Vice-Chancellor has urged the Central government to intervene, both to ensure his safety and restore normalcy at NEHU. He also expressed concern over unauthorised campus management by certain groups during his absence.

This crisis underscores deeper issues of governance, accountability, and the fragile relationship between university administration and its stakeholders, calling for immediate resolution to safeguard the university’s academic and operational integrity.