Nehru’s statue found in garbage in Bareilly

Congress leaders in the city have been protesting and observing hunger strikes for the past four days after a statue of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was found in a garbage heap.

As part of the Smart City Project, the statue, which was originally installed at the Chowki intersection, was removed. Congress state spokesperson KB Tripathi has been on a hunger strike for four days in protest against this issue.

On Friday afternoon, news broke that the statue of the former PM, which had been removed, was thrown into a garbage heap.

Congress leaders reached the Mission Compound, where the statue had been discarded, and found it lying on the ground.

Following this, sloganeering began as Congress leaders cleaned the dust from the statue. The Congress state spokesperson has also submitted an application to register an FIR for treason over this act of negligence.

Congress District President Ashfaq Saqlaini said,” We have been on a hunger strike for the past four days. We met the Commissioner and DM and submitted a memorandum.

“But on Friday someone informed us that the Nehru statue was lying in the garbage.

“When we reached there, we found the statue of the former Prime Minister lying there,” he said.

The Congress District President demanded an apology from the BJP and district authorities and called for the statue to be reinstalled at the same place.

However, BJP leaders countered Congress’s allegations and assured that the statue would be reinstalled after the beautification drive.