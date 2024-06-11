NEET-UG 2024 paper leak: SC notice to NTA on plea seeking cancellation of exam

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) and sought their response on a plea seeking cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 exam over alleged paper leak.

Hearing the plea, a vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said that the sanctity of the NEET National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET)-UG 2024 exam was affected and demanded answers from the NTA.

“It is not that simple because what you have done (held the exam) is sacrosanct. Sanctity has been affected, so we need answers,” Justice Amanullah told the NTA’s counsel.

The lawyer representing the petitioners also demanded a stay on the counseling but the bench refused to accept their demand and said, “Let the counselling start, we are not stopping the counselling.”

The bench posted the matter for next hearing on July 8.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Shivangi Verma and nine others on June 1 seeking cancellation of the exam over alleged paper leaks.

After the results were announced, more petitions were filed including one by Alakh Pandey, CEO, Physics Wallah regarding the grace marks. However, their petition will be listed tomorrow.

“There was a hearing of the case particularly listed before the results. Here the students were demanding justification on the grounds of the paper leak only but not about the grace marks or anything else, because it was listed on 1st June before results. Our PIL will be listed tomorrow. It is regarding the paper leak as well as the grace marks, the transparencies of NTA and everything else,” Pandey said.

Speaking about today’s hearing, he said, “For today’s listing, the Supreme Court said that the sanctity of the exam is compromised that means somewhere they also feel that there have been some kind of issues in the examination and asked the NTA to answer this before 8 July but they have not given any relief on the counselling…,” he added.