NEET row: IYF demands resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Alleging a scam in the NEET-UG exam 2024, the Indian Youth Front (IYF), the umbrella organsation of the youth wings of the parties of the INDIA bloc, on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the matter.

The IYF also demanded the cancellation of the NEET examination.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the IYF, National President of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Srinivas BV said, “The Central government is running away from the issue of rigging and paper leak in the NEET-UG examination.”

Advertisement

Taking a dig at Narendra Modi, he remarked that “the prime minister has time for Mann Ki Baat, but not the youth of the country otherwise he would have openly discussed this issue in Parliament”.

“Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi ji repeatedly demanded a discussion on this issue but the Modi Government is indifferent to the plight of students,” he alleged, adding that Prime Minister Modi should demand the resignation of the education minister and cancel the NEET-UG examination as soon as possible and conduct the examination afresh.

Notably, on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to conduct a debate in Parliament on the fiasco of the NEET-UG exam 2024.

During the meeting, the IYF passed a resolution against the ruling dispensation over the matter.

“The country has seen more than 70 paper leaks in the last seven years affecting millions of students but the BJP-led regime failed to offer any respite other than lip sympathy. The government has adopted an extremely arrogant approach towards the demands of the students for re-tests, cancellations, and investigation and tried to put down student agitation with brute force,” read the resolution.

The resolution demanded immediate cancellation of the NEET examination and a retest, a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities and paper leak, and the resignation of the education minister among others.