NEET PG 2024 successfully conducted in 170 cities: Health Ministry

NEET PG 2024 was successfully conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Sunday in 170 cities, said Union Health Ministry.

“NEET PG 2024 was conducted in two shifts at 416 centres spread across 170 cities. The examination was conducted in two shifts on the same day such that best and reputed centres could be chosen for the exam. Admit cards were issued to 2,28,540 candidates by NBEMS. Candidates were allotted examination centres within their States, as far as possible,” it said.

To ensure safe and smooth conduct of NEET PG, the Ministry said NBEMS had set up a central command centre at its Dwarka Office, Delhi.

Officials from Union Health Ministry, Governing Body NBEMS, Executive Director NBEMS along with their teams kept a close watch on the smooth conduct of the examination, it said.

“More than 1,950 independent appraisers and 300 flying squad members were deputed at the examination centres to monitor the conduct of NEET PG. Eight regional command centres were also set up to supervise the conduct of the nationwide examination,” the statement said.

In order to prevent any misinformation about the examination, NBEMS closely monitored the social media and ensured that only authentic information is given to the stakeholders, it said.

The Ministry said heightened security measures along with close coordination amongst various agencies has ensured safe and smooth conduct of NEET PG thereby maintaining the integrity of this examination.