Need to treat organ donation a way of life: L S Changsan

Stressing the importance of organ donation, LS Changsan, additional secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said it needs to become a way of life.

Speaking at the Chintan-Shivir on Friday on ‘Reforms required for augmentation of organ and tissue donation and transplantation in terms of Technology, Processes and Legislation in India’, she said, “Organ donation needs to become a way of life for us so that we can give a new lease of life to those suffering from organ failure.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of organ donation in his Mann Ki Baat programme and emphasised the fact that one person donating organs after death can give a new lease of life to up to eight patients suffering from various organ failures,” said Changsan.

She stressed the need to promote organ donation from deceased persons to meet the huge demand for organ donation in the country.

Underlining the government’s efforts for the cause, Changsan said, “The government of India has adopted a policy of ‘One Nation, One Policy’ for organ donation and transplantation and has also started a consultation process with the State governments in this regard. Our focus is to improve the availability of infrastructure and trained manpower for organ transplantation, especially in government institutions.”

She said the government has already initiated an organ donation public awareness campaign by the name of ‘Angdaan Jan Jagrukta Abhiyaan’ which is underway in various states and institutions.

Atul Goel, Director General of Health Service (DGHS), said, “National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) has taken the lead in the field of organ and tissue transplant in India.”

He said the Chintan Shivir provides an opportunity for introspection to put systems in place. “In our nation, we have had a tradition of giving i.e. altruism. While we have live donations, we need to encourage deceased donations as much as possible both in government and private hospitals,” added Goel.