Need to instill fear of hanging: PM amid protests over Kolkata doctor rape-murder

Against the backdrop of nationwide protests following the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, PM Modi voiced his distress over the increasing incidents of violence against women and called on state governments to take this issue seriously.

“I would like to express my pain once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening – there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage. The country, society, and state governments will have to take this seriously,” the Prime Minister stated from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

PM Modi stressed the importance of speedy investigations and strict punishment for those found guilty of heinous crimes against women, noting that this would help restore confidence in society.

“Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds be awarded strict punishment at the earliest – this is important to instill confidence in society,” he asserted.

The Prime Minister also called for greater visibility and discussion around the punishments meted out to perpetrators of such crimes, emphasizing that it is crucial to instill a fear of punishment.

“I would also like to say that when rapes and incidents of atrocities on women occur, it is widely discussed. But when a person of such monstrous tendency is punished, it is not seen in news but restricted to a corner. It is the need of the hour, that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instil this fear,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come amid heightened public outrage and protests over the brutal rape and murder of the trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College last Friday.

According to some reports, the autopsy report of the victim revealed multiple penetrations, signaling the possibility of gang rape.

The doctor was made to go through brutal trauma before being smothered. Her eyes were bleeding, possibly due to the injury by the glass of her spectacles.

Injuries on her private parts, according to multiple reports, suggested she was subjected to “perverted sexuality” by more than one person, sources said.

One person has been arrested so far and the case has now been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).