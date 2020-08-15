In a scathing attack on Pakistan and China, with whom India has been engaged in a standoff along the western and northern borders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Saturday, said those who challenged the country’s sovereignty, be it at the Line of Control (LoC) or the Line of Actual Control (LAC), have been given a “befitting reply in their own language”.

“From LoC to LAC, Indian Armed Forces have taught unforgettable lessons to our neighbours who dared to misadventure,” PM Modi said as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day.

“They have been responded to in the language they understand,” he said and added that India stands committed to defeat forces that aid and abet terrorism and expansionism.

The Prime Minister further said that with their response to the Chinese transgressions in Ladakh, the entire world has seen what Indian soldiers can do.

“The entire country is moving forward with josh, inspired with a resolve and a belief in its capabilities,” the prime minister said.

Days after the military clash in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley on June 15 with Chinese troops in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had categorically stated in the all-party meeting that “no Indian post or territory has been occupied by anyone”.

He said that 20 of the country’s brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice for the nation in Ladakh but also taught a lesson to those who had dared to look towards the motherland.

The Prime Minister further assured that “we are capable and nobody can take even an inch of our land.”

While on the one hand, the Army has been given a free hand to take necessary steps, India has also conveyed its position clearly to China through diplomatic means, PM Modi said.

He also assured the leaders of the parties that “the armed forces are leaving no stone unturned to protect the country, be it deployment, action or counter action, through land, sea or air, our forces are taking the necessary steps to protect the country.”

On the eve of the Independence Day on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind had also sent out a clear warning that India is “capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression” as he addressed the nation.

Though Kovind did not name China, he slammed the neighbour’s “misadventure of expansion” at a time when the world needs to come together to fight against COVID-19, which he described as the “the greatest challenge before humanity”.

“The world now realises what our sages had said long ago: the global community is but one family; “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam”. However, even while the world community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge before humanity, some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion,” Kovind said.

Further, in his Independence Day address, PM Modi noted the development of the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“This one year is a year of the new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is the year of the rights received by the women and the Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The Prime Minister also thanked all the sarpanches across Jammu and Kashmir, who are putting in a great effort to ensure that development reaches everyone in the union territory and it progresses along with the rest of the country.

“The true strength of democracy lies in local units. It is a matter of pride for all of us that the representatives of the local units in Jammu and Kashmir are pushing forward for a new era of development with activism and sensitivity,” the PM said.

“Delimitation exercise is being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir. The country is committed for completion of this work so that elections are held and people’s representatives are elected there,” he added.

India on August 5 celebrated the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 andArticle 35A, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In an unprecedented move, the Central government on August 5 last year scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which gave autonomous status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Speaking on Ladakh, PM Modi said the union territory is leading the way and is focusing on becoming carbon-neutral.

“Just as Sikkim has made its mark as an organic state, efforts are being made to make Ladakh a carbon neutral region. We are working actively with residents of Ladakh in taking new and innovative ways of development,” he said.

PM Modi, in his address, also stressed for the need for India to become self-reliant.

From the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, he gave a clarion call for “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, saying it is need of the hour and that India will realize this dream.

Continuing the tradition of sporting bright-coloured turbans for his Independence Day speeches, the Prime Minister chose an off-white saafa with broad streak of orange for the second Independence Day address of his second term.

Ahead of his annual Independence Day speech, PM Modi paid tributes at Raj Ghat and then went on to inspect the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. He then unfurled the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort. The Prime Minister was assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag.