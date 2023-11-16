‘Need for humanitarian relief’: India on Israeli military raid at Al-Shifa Hospital

As Israeli military troops and tanks raided Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s biggest medical facility, India on Thursday reiterated the need for humanitarian relief.

When asked about the Israel military raid at Al-Shifa Hospital, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the issue is not about one particular facility and India has always underlined the need for humanitarian relief in the war between Israel and Hamas.

“This is not about the facility, India has always underlined the need for humanitarian relief. We talked about de-escalating the tension. We condemn terror attacks. We have given humanitarian aid,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The statement from India comes hours after Israel claimed to have recovered weapons, including guns and grenades, from an MRI centre located inside the Shifa Hospital.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) also released photos and videos that purportedly showed guns and grenades that were found inside the MRI centre. The IDF also said that it has found documents and other met

Israel has declared a war against Hamas following the brutal October 7 attack in which more than 1,200 Israelis, including children, women and foreign nationals, were killed. Hamas militants also kidnapped some 240 people after the attack.

In response, Israel launched an unprecedented air assault on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. After several days of air bombardment, Israeli military went inside the Gaza city and destroyed hundreds of Hamas militant cells.

The raid on Al-Shifa hospital after days of ground assault was a preplanned move after Israel claimed to have intelligence that Hamas has an underground base below the Shifa Hospital.

The Israeli claim was also endorsed by the US intelligence agencies even as Hamas denied using the hospital as a front to run its militancy operation against Israel.