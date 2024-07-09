Nearly 200 cases of dengue reported in Delhi but situation under control: Bharadwaj

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said around 200 dengue cases were recorded in the city but added that his government is dealing with the problem on a war footing.

Bharadwaj, who was speaking to reporters over dengue and government’s preparedness over the same on the sidelines of another event, said that timely instructions have been given to the concerned departments and agencies for ensuring steps to curb breeding of mosquitoes.

He stressed that prevention of dengue and to stop breeding of the mosquitoes is the best solution for the disease.

Elaborating on government’s preparedness for Dengue, health minister said that relevant agencies have been asked to ensure that there is no mosquito breeding in the areas that fall under their jurisdiction, while all the Delhi government hospitals have been asked to ensure the availability of related medicines, and also instructed to ensure separate beds are reserved for the treatment of Dengue patients.

During the past week, the minister has held two important meetings to review preparations for the vector borne diseases, and has already given important directions to the concerned departments and the officials.

Bharadwaj has said that it had started raining in Delhi since June 28, and during rains the complaints of mosquito breeding increased.

The Minister has also informed that concerned Medical Superintendents of the government hospitals have been instructed to personally take rounds of their institutions to ensure that the preventive measures are being observed.

He has said that preventive measures are more important in this regard, rather than getting scared of the situation, but people need to be cautious, he said, adding that things should not be taken lightly in this regard.

Bharadwaj on Monday held an important review meeting with Medical Superintendents and Medical Directors of all the Delhi Government hospitals over dengue cases amid the monsoons.

The minister took stock of the preparedness across the hospitals in view of the vector borne diseases, while the concerned officials and medical institutions chiefs gave detailed information about the availability of medicines in hospitals, arrangement for dengue beds and other preparations.

Bhardwaj has directed the concerned department and officials to intensify fogging and cleaning campaigns in dengue prone areas.

“If mosquito breeding is seen around hospitals, immediately inform the Municipal Corporation of Delhi,” Bharadwaj had told the officials.

He had directed all the hospitals to ensure availability of mosquito nets in sufficient quantity for the patients, and also keep the stock of medicines ready.

The minister also issued instructions to run awareness campaigns and broadcast information on dengue and measures to prevent the disease through social media and other modes of communications.