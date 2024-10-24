NE Frontier Railway achieves 64 per cent electrification milestone

In line with Indian Railways’ mission to become the largest “Green Railways” globally, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is making significant progress toward achieving 100 per cent electrification and net-zero carbon emissions.

As of now, it has electrified 2708.52 route kilometers (RKM), marking 64 per cent of its 4260.52 RKM network.

In the eight Northeastern states, 1524.71 RKM have been electrified, with Assam leading at 1353.231 RKM. Other states like Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura have seen electrification of key routes. Additionally, electrification extends to 318.869 RKM in Bihar and 864.94 RKM in West Bengal under NFR’s jurisdiction.

The electrification works, carried out by IRCON, RITES, and NFR/Construction, are being executed in phases. This development will not only enhance train mobility in the Northeastern region but also promote eco-friendly, energy-efficient transportation. It will reduce pollution, lower dependence on imported crude oil, and improve train speeds and punctuality by eliminating delays caused by traction changes.