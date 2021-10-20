NE to be developed as India’s Bio-Economic, says Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh who on Tuesday visited the Institute of Bio-resources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) in Imphal, Manipur, said the North East would be developed as India’s Bio-Economic Hub.

Jitender Singh had visited the IBSD to review DBT projects in crop, fruit and plant research ‘for overall prosperity on the North East region,” a Science and Technology ministry note stated here.

Singh who is a Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said, the Eastern Himalayan Region is one of the mega-biodiversity rich zones and is among the 34 biodiversity Hotspots of the world.

He further said, there is a need to put these invaluable genetic resources to use for the economic growth of the region in particular and to the nation in general, through biotechnological interventions. He was speaking after a visit to the Institute of Bio-resources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Imphal.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, due to the consistent and renewed focus of the Modi Government, India will be recognized as a Global Bio-manufacturing Hub by 2025 and will figure among the top 5 countries of the world.

The Union Minister said, India’s Bio-Economy is on its way to achieving a 150-billion-dollar target from the current 70 billion-dollar by 2025 and will contribute effectively to the Prime Minister’s vision of a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2024-25.