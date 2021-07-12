Ten persons are reportedly missing in Himachal Pradesh flashflood while one person has died. The NDRF have been deployed for rescue operations.

Kangra Senior Superintendent of Police, Vimukt Ranjan, told the media that one body was recovered from the debris in Boh village in Shahpur subdivision of the district where 10 villagers reportedly went missing in flash floods.

“We don’t have exact information on casualties. The extent of casualty and damage to the property will be known after the rescue workers reach the site,” he said.

In upper Dharamsala, at least 10 parked cars, largely of tourists, were washed away and houses were partially damaged in Bhagsunag. Dharamsala recorded precipitation of 184 mm, the highest ever during this monsoon. The damage to property was reported in villages located in the vicinity of McLeodganj.

Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said all the access to the village has been snapped due to landslides. Elsewhere in Kangra, three houses and five shops located along a seasonal rivulet in the Gaggal area were damaged by gushing water.

The chief minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the loss of life and property due to heavy rain. He directed the district authorities to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations in the affected areas. He urged local people and tourists to refrain from going near the river banks to avoid any untoward incident.

The Pathankot-Mandi highway has been blocked for traffic due to landslides at several places and minor damage to a bridge near Manali.

The weather bureau has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in the state till Wednesday. The southwest monsoon arrived in Himachal Pradesh on June 13 in its earliest onset in the past 21 years. Its normal arrival in the state is June 26.

The Union Home minister Amit Shah has assured all necessary aid needed to tide over the disaster. PM Narendra Modi said the central government is keeping a close watch on the situation.

…With IANS input