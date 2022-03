The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has joined efforts being undertaken by the Government of India under Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said today.

The NDRF has provided relief material including blankets, sleeping mats, and

solar study lamps for Indian students.

The relief material was sent through a flight that left for Poland this morning and an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight that left for Romania later in the day.