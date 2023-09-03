NDMC’s G20 control room launched

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has taken a significant step to enhance its disaster management capabilities and support the upcoming G20 Summit by launching its G20 Control Room at its Disaster Management Centre located on Humayun Road, New Delhi.

NDMC chairperson Amit Yadav said that the Disaster Management Centre officially began operations on September 2. Twelve senior officers at the Head of Department level have been appointed as Nodal Officers to facilitate coordination among various NDMC departments and to liaise with external agencies such as the Delhi Police, Traffic Police, and CPWD from September 4-10.

Yadav further said the team of various NDMC departmental officers will work in four shifts around the clock to ensure the smooth functioning of NDMC civic services in the New Delhi area during the G20 Summit. Additionally, the Control Room is overseen by three senior officers.

NDMC Vice Chairperson Satish Upadhyay said that these Nodal Officers have been instructed to maintain a logbook documenting all complaints received and the corresponding actions taken for each complaint. During the daytime, departmental officers from various NDMC departments, including Civil-I, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Electrical Engineering, Transport Department, Fire, and Security departments, will be responsible for their respective duties and addressing department-specific issues. However, one Nodal Officer from each department will be stationed at the control room during night time hours to ensure swift responses to any overnight issues.

Upadhyay highlighted that the Disaster Management Centre, originally constructed during 2010-11, is a single-storey semi-permanent structure spanning an extended area of 3771 square meters, with a built-up area of 502 square meters.

This facility is equipped with a conference hall capable of accommodating 80 persons, a dedicated control room, spacious officers’ rooms, restrooms, a pantry, a storage area, and male and female toilets.

Underlining the significance of this transformation, Upadhyay explained that the Disaster Management Centre, which has been a valuable resource for training and meetings, will now serve as the dedicated NDMC’s G20 Control Room. This control room will function as the central hub for coordinating the activities of various civic bodies, ensuring the seamless delivery of services throughout the G20 event. It will also closely collaborate with the NDMC Fire Department, which will oversee the centre’s operations 24×7.

As preparations for the G20 event continue, the NDMC remains steadfast in its mission to ensure the well-being and seamless functioning of the city during this global gathering, he said.