NDMC dues collection counter to remain open on Saturday, Sunday

The New Delhi Municipal Council on Thursday said its dues collection counter will remain open on 30th March (Saturday) and 31st March (Sunday) for citizens’ facilitation.

“NDMC Tax, Estate, Commercial Departments and Cash Branch shall remain open on 30th and 31st March beyond normal working days due to closing of Financial Year 2023-2024 for collection of property tax and bills dues upto 08:00 pm and also all receipt counters situated at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Place at Gole Market (only on 30th March, Parliament Annexe as well as Palika Kendra at Sansad Marg will also remain opened up to 6.00 pm,’ the civic body said.

The NDMC advised all its service users, taxpayers, electricity and water consumers that in order to avoid last hour rush and as possible without waiting for last hours of closure of collection counters, they can plan their property tax, electricity, water bills and estate dues deposition well in time.

Advertisement

The residents, tax payers and service users of the NDMC area may also make their payments through online mode, it said.