NDA won’t form next govt in Bihar, says Lalu

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav has challenged the ruling NDA leaders who have been claiming to replicate the Delhi experience in Bihar and emphasised that the BJP cannot form the government in Bihar as long as the RJD is there.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, he rejected the notion that the Delhi elections will have any impact on the Bihar assembly elections expected to be held in October-November.

Challenging the NDA leaders who dream of forming the next government in Bihar, Lalu said, “How can the BJP form the government in Bihar here? People have understood the BJP very well.”

He made a brief statement, but it resonated in the political corridors throughout the day. Several top NDA leaders took note of it and reacted to the grand old man of Bihar politics, proving once again that politics in the state revolves around Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Reacting to Lalu’s statement, Bihar BJP Chief, Dilip Jaiswal ,said, ‘Lalu’s politics in Bihar is over. The people of Bihar know that Lalu does not think anything beyond his family.”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha said, “Bihar does not need Lalu Yadav anymore. It does not matter whether Lalu stays or not.”

Countering the statement of RJD supremo, JDU national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said that Lalu is not aware of the ground reality of Bihar.

He said, “The NDA has set a target of winning 225 seats in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections and this is a well-thought-out resolution based on the ground reality of the state.”

JDU’s state president, Umesh Singh Kushwaha, said that there is no possibility of RJD’s return to power in Bihar.

He said, “The public has made up its mind and the political fate of RJD in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections will be even worse than the fate of Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections. RJD failed to win even one seat in the recent by-elections held in the state. It reflects the mood and temperament of the voters.”