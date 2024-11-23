NDA ‘s impressive show in UP, Raj, Bihar, Assam assembly bypolls

In another electoral battle between the NDA and the INDIA bloc, the NDA has put up an impressive show in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Assam assembly bypolls.

The counting of votes for by-polls,, which were held for 48 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, was held today. The by-polls were held on November 13 and 20.

BJP dominated Uttar Pradesh bypolls by winning six of the nine Assembly seats with ally RLD winning the seventh, while the Samajwadi Party won two seats.

In Rajasthan bypolls, the BJP won five assembly seats while the Congress won one, BAP retained Chorasi while RLP lost in its bastion in Khimsar. The saffron party registered victory in Ramgarh, Deoli Uniara, Khinvsar, Jhunjhunu and Salumber, while Congress has won Dausa and the BAP has retained its Chorasi seat.

The ruling NDA has achieved a sweeping victory in the bye-elections for all four Assembly seats in Bihar. The polling for the bye-elections on November 13 for the four Assembly seats in Bihar was conducted smoothly, registering an average voter turnout of 52.84 per cent. In the Tarari Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Vishal Prashant emerged victorious. Similarly, BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh secured the Ramgarh seat by a margin of 1,362 votes after 12 rounds of counting.

Deepa Kumari, the daughter-in-law of Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, won the tightly-contested Imamganj Assembly seat. In Belaganj, JD(U) candidate Manorma Devi emerged victorious.

The ruling BJP-led NDA alliance registered a remarkable victory in Assam by-polls by winning all the five seats in the state.

The BJP won three constituencies — Dholai, Behali and Samaguri seat. BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won the Bongaigaon Assembly seat. Another ally of the ruling party, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) registered its win in the Sidli Assembly seat.

By-polls were held for nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven seats in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five seats in Assam, four each in Bihar and Punjab, three seats in Karnataka, two each in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim. Assembly by-polls were also held on one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Meghalaya and Uttarakhand.

Bye-elections were conducted for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala and Nanded Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.