NCW organises Capacity Building Training Programme for Women Traders of Manipur

National Commission for Women (NCW) organized a one-day ‘Capacity Building Training Programme’ for Women Traders of Manipur in collaboration with the State Commission for Women for holistic development of women traders and to create more entrepreneurial opportunities for them.

N Biren Singh, Chief Minister, Manipur, Heikham Dingo Singh, Minister, Social Welfare, Manipur and Chairperson, NCW, Rekha Sharma graced the occasion.

Ima Keithel of Manipur is said to be the largest all-women market in Asia with large number of women manning the stalls in these markets.

In pursuance to the Commission’s programmes in North-eastern states, NCW conducted this one-day training programme for women traders of three Ima Keithels to improve their livelihood, social security and overall quality of life.

N Biren Singh, CM Manipur participated as the Chief Guest in the programme and encouraged women participants. He appreciated the NCW programme for empowerment of women.

He said that seven Ima markets have been constructed and one more will be constructed soon.

In her address, Chairperson, NCW, Rekha Sharma said that women are present in all the sectors of Manipur and have proven that they can handle everything and anything.

“We want women of Manipur to sell their products in the e-market as well. Women here must not limit themselves to Manipur. The world is changing and women must be aware of the technology so that their products can reach anywhere in the world. We will give them wings to fly and train them in e-commerce and other technology so that the world comes to know about these products,” said Sharma.

The Commission invited eminent people from different government departments and the banking sector as resource persons to inform and educate the women on important topics such as e-commerce, banking, tax laws etc. The training programme was divided into three technical sessions. The first session was on ‘Knowledge of Relevant Banking Schemes and How to Use Online Banking’. The second session was on the topic ‘Knowledge of Tax Laws/GST Laws and Tax Compliances and the third session was on ‘E-Commerce Demonstration’.