NCM takes cognizance of attacks on churches

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has taken suo motu cognizance of the attacks on churches in different parts of the country and will be sending teams to inquire into the matter.

It was decided that the NCM will seek reports from the concerned authorities and take appropriate action. NCM Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura will himself visit Ambala where a church was recently vandalised.

A meeting of the full NCM commission was held today under the chairmanship of its head Iqbal Singh Lalpura. He heartily welcomed the new members of the commission from Muslim, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi communities.

The NCM discussed various major issues related to the commission as well as the welfare of the minorities. The issues included the education system of minorities, preparation of a religious book on all communities and the status of cabinet ministers for chairman, vice-chairman and members of the NCM.