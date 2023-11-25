NCC to celebrate 75th anniversary of its raising; Def Secy pays homage to fallen heroes at National War Memorial

The National Cadet Corps (NCC), the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world raised in 1948, will celebrate its 75th Anniversary on November 26, 2023, signifying a momentous chapter in its legacy of honing youth with core principles such as discipline, leadership, and unwavering patriotism. In solemn commemoration of this significant milestone, Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes on behalf of the entire NCC fraternity at National War Memorial, New Delhi on November 25, 2023.

Highlighting the remarkable contribution of NCC in the nation building, Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane said, ‘‘NCC has reached a phenomenal landmark today. Over these 75 years, the distinguished organisation stood firm to its ethos and emerged as an epitome of unity and discipline amongst the youth.” He extended his complements to NCC fraternity for their boundless accomplishments and assured them all the assistance in their future endeavours.

As an integral part of the event, Band of 26 talented girls from the NCC Wing of Kamla Nehru College, New Delhi, played patriotic themes thereby adding vibrancy and patriotism to the solemn occasion.

NCC takes immense pride in its integral role in nation-building over the past seven decades. It has played an instrumental part in moulding the character of lakhs of NCC Cadets, instilling a sense of duty and preparing future leaders for our country.

Engaging actively in diverse initiatives such as social development, disaster relief, environmental conservation and community service, the NCC has etched a profound mark on the societal fabric. As a build up to the occasion, the NCC cadets spearheaded two weeks long ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ a pan India cleanliness and awareness drive encompassing various impactful events aimed at fostering a garbage-free India. Similarly, over 15 Lakhs cadets were engaged in one-hour ‘Sharmdan’ activities on 01st Oct 23, contributing their efforts to the cause.

On this historic day of 75th anniversary, NCC remains resolute in its dedication to shaping future contributors to society and nation-building. To mark the occasion, series of events are being undertaken across the nation to include blood donation drive, parades, wreath laying ceremonies, cultural programmes and awarness campaigns showcasing the achievements and ethoes upheld by the NCC.