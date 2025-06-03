NCC to be strengthened by adding more cadets, improving infrastructure, says MoS Defence Sanjay Seth

Appreciating the role of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in nation-building and youth development, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Tuesday announced the planned expansion of the organisation by adding three lakh cadets across the country.

The minister made the announcement while inaugurating a special conference of the NCC in Bhopal, an official release issued here said.

Calling for continued Centre-State collaboration to achieve the aim, Seth urged all the states to fulfil their commitments towards manpower, infrastructure, and funding to support this historic expansion, reinforcing NCC’s integral role in shaping the youth and securing the nation’s future.

He said that several states are already making efforts in this direction by committing themselves to fast track the necessary training infrastructure of the organisation.

On the occasion, the minister also underlined the recent initiatives, including the inclusion of Ex-Servicemen as NCC instructors, providing new employment avenues for veterans, and lauded the NCC’s active involvement in national campaigns such as the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, ‘Naya Savera Scheme’, and ‘Nasha Mukti Abhiyan’.

Seth also congratulated the NCC Mount Everest expedition team for their successful summit on May 18, describing it as a powerful example of cadet courage and resilience.

Director General NCC, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, outlined the Corps’ achievements and roadmap ahead, with a focus on establishing robust training and camping infrastructure nationwide.

Addressing the conference, he emphasised the goal of fostering greater youth participation and improving cadet performance.

Ministers of Education and Youth Affairs and Sports, senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, State Department representatives, and NCC heads from all states participated in the event.