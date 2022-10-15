NCC holds JSR & A/D conference at South Block

Ajay Bhatt, Raksha Rajya Mantri, inaugurated the Joint State Representatives and Additional / Deputy Directors General (JS R&A/D) Conference of the NCC at South Block on 12 October.

JS R&A/D is a biennial event attended by the Senior rep of MoD under Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, all States of the country and the NCC Heads of the States.

The last conference was conducted on 26 Oct 2017. It is after a gap of five years that this conference is being conducted.

As, the conduct of NCC activities is a joint responsibility of the Central and State Govt’s in terms of policies, finances, administrative and other aspects. This conference provides a platform to plan, implement and coordinate the NCC activities in the entire nation.

A detailed PPT on the progress and achievement of NCC over the years was given by Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, AVSM, VSM DGNCC. He apprised the state reps and the Sr. MoD officials to establish well equipped training & camping infrastructure in various parts of all states to ensure high degree of incentive and motivation for cadets.

Addressing the conference, Ajay Bhatt said that the contribution of NCC to train and mould youth to become responsible, disciplined and motivated citizens is commendable and also highly appreciated by the people of all walks of life.

Talking about the Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan launched in Dec 2021 to clean water bodies from plastic and other waste material, he complimented the NCC fraternity for making this campaign a grand success.

During this conference, all representatives from the states confirmed their commitment to promote and help the NCC in form of infrastructure, training facilities, compensating benefits to cadets and funds in their respective states to help groom the potential leaders for tomorrow’s rising India.