NCC cadets role models for youth, says Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday lauded the NCC for heralding a new era of youth development and contributing to national progress by channelising the youth’s energy towards positivity.

Describing NCC cadets as important stakeholders in the rise of Bharat, Dhankhar said they are role models for the nation’s youth.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the NCC Republic Day Camp-2024 at Delhi Cantonment, the Vice President fondly recalled his days as an NCC cadet, underlining that “the cadet spirit is eternal and lasting”.

Urging the cadets to maintain the highest standards of dignity, he exhorted them to work with enthusiasm, valour, and dedication to make Bharat a truly developed nation and a world leader by 2047. “The qualities of discipline and patriotism must remain alive in your hearts. This is the greatest tribute we can pay to our motherland,” he said.

Recollecting his advice to NCC cadets last year, Dhankhar expressed delight in their remarkable contributions to initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, digital transactions, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and environmental conservation. “NCC ensures your holistic development as ambassadors for national awareness campaigns, and fosters integration across cultural, religious, and geographical lines,” he remarked.

Commending the rising participation of women in the NCC, Dhankhar stated that female cadets will proudly march down the Kartavya Path in two exclusive contingents, accompanied by two female bands, this Republic Day.

During the inauguration of the NCC Camp, the Vice President also visited the flag area which displayed tableaux of different NCC directorates. Thereafter, Dhankhar visited the NCC’s ‘Hall of Fame’ and witnessed mesmerising cultural performance by the cadets.

Second Lady of India Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, AVSM, VSM, Director General, NCC, senior officials from tri-services, and NCC cadets from across the country participated in the ceremony.