After three days of thorough interrogation, actress Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in connection with the drugs-related allegations.

As per the reports, Rhea has admitted of organizing drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and also consuming them at times.

During the interrogation, Rhea told the NCB, “Whatever I did, I did for Sushant.”

Sources said the actor had denied consuming drugs but had been evasive on certain questions.

Rhea will be taken for a medical test shortly and is likely to be produced before a magistrate through video-conferencing for remand in the evening.

Yesterday, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for several hours along with her brother in connection with the case.

Rhea first reached NCB office on Sunday, a day after her brother was arrested in connection with the drugs case.

Showik Chakraborty, brother of actress Rhea Chakraborty, along with Samuel Miranda, Sushant Singh’s house manager, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on various sections of anti-drugs law.

Interestingly, Rhea Chakraborty had in multiple interviews on TV news channels had claimed that she never consumed drugs and rather stopped Sushant from consuming the same.

She had also repeatedly said she expressed concern for his mental and physical health.

After Showik’s arrest, NCB said he has given so many names with whom he was dealing in drugs and will now be confronted with his sister Rhea. The agency continues investigations into allegations of drug abuse surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty has already filed two police complaints against demised Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters alleging them of inciting the actor for suicide and also for providing him with “bogus prescription” of “harmful” medication.

In a fresh FIR today, Rhea Chakraborty alleged two of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters and others of abetment to suicide.

“Rhea Chakraborty has set the criminal law in motion by filing her complaint with Bandra police station. The cocktail of illegally administered medicines and drugs may have lead to SSR’s suicide on June 14, 2020. His sisters need to be answerable to the investigators and God,” said Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer.

On Monday, Rhea Chakraborty filed a police complaint against late actor’s sister Priyanka Singh over a “bogus medical prescription”.

The actress alleged that prescription was to enable the actor to access anxiety medication that cannot be prescribed electronically.

Apart from Priyanka, Rhea has also named Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

