NC questions delay in Rajya Sabha and Assembly by-elections in J&K

Questioning the singling out of Jammu and Kashmir by delaying elections for four vacant Rajya Sabha seats and by-polls for two Assembly constituencies, the ruling National Conference (NC) on Monday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) needs to explain the reason for not holding these elections.

NC’s chief spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq, told reporters in Srinagar that while the poll panel has announced by-elections to Assembly seats in four states, it has excluded the Budgam and Nagrota Assembly segments.

“Jammu and Kashmir has a right to representation in the Rajya Sabha. I appeal to the Election Commission to hold elections as soon as possible, as the Union Territory currently has no representation in the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

He pointed out that more than six months have passed since the Assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir, yet the Rajya Sabha seats remain vacant.

“Despite nearly six months having passed, elections for the Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir have not been conducted. Moreover, by-elections are being held elsewhere, but Budgam and Nagrota have been left out. Why is the delay only in Jammu and Kashmir,” he asked.

The Budgam Assembly seat became vacant after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah decided to vacate it in order to retain Ganderbal. The Nagrota Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of BJP leader and sitting MLA Devender Rana shortly after last year’s Assembly polls.