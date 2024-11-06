NC-Led J&K assembly passes resolution for restoration of special status amid BJP protest

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned following intense protests after it passed a resolution on Wednesday seeking the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was revoked by the Modi Government in 2019.

The resolution, passed by voice vote, urged the Centre to engage in dialogue with elected representatives to restore the region’s special status.

Opposition leader and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma opposed the resolution, stating it was not part of the day’s agenda.

BJP MLAs subsequently stormed into the Well of the House, raising slogans against the ruling National Conference (NC) government.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary introduced the resolution, which called for the restoration of J&K’s special status and constitutional guarantees that had protected the identity, culture, and rights of its people.

The motion was seconded by Health and Education Minister Sakeena Itoo and was listed in the House’s supplementary business.

Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather put the resolution to a voice vote, where it garnered support from the PDP, Peoples Conference, AIP, and NC allies.

The BJP members reacted with protests, tearing copies of the resolution and occupying the Assembly staff’s table.

Amid shouts of “National Conference, have some shame!” and “No to Pakistani agenda,” the Speaker initially adjourned the House for 15 minutes before adjourning for the day due to continued disruptions.

The resolution urged the Government of India to engage in dialogue with Jammu and Kashmir’s elected representatives for restoring the region’s special status. It read:

“The Legislative Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguard the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and expresses concern over their unilateral removal. This assembly calls upon the Government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of Jammu and Kashmir for restoration of special status, constitutional guarantees, and to establish constitutional mechanisms for restoring these provisions. This assembly emphasizes that any restoration process must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The Central government had revoked Article 370 in 2019, which had granted Jammu and Kashmir special status and privileges. The former state was then restructured into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The Supreme Court upheld the revocation, deeming Article 370 a “temporary” provision, following a legal challenge.